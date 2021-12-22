Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.88.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZRE. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,113,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,806,000 after buying an additional 122,168 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 26.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 234,393 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the second quarter worth approximately $18,581,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 96,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 81.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 259,150 shares during the period.
Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Azure Power Global Company Profile
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
