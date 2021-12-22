B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 8,375 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,663 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,056 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,367,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,487 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,162,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,582 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.67. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

