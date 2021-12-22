B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 11,754 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,679 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

