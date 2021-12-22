B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Decreases Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,213 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.06% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

Shares of NSA opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.76. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $66.55.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.55%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

