B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $3.44 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.8% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

TROW stock opened at $190.58 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.82 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

