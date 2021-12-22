B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 5,370 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.05% of HealthEquity worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $120,601.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,916 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -626.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.03.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

