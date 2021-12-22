B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Reduces Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,174 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 22,550 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $43,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 36.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $5,762,569 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $379.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.03. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.03 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.70.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

