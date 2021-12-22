B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 9,658 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,909 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,658 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in HP were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other HP news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

