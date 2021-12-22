B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.83. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 1,534 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.23% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

