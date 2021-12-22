Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 1,169,417 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.87% of EQT worth $116,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,489,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 89,211 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at about $790,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EQT by 169.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 566,202 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in EQT by 589.9% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 611,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 522,780 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

NYSE EQT opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

