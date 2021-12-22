Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 236,823 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236,823 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.29% of East West Bancorp worth $131,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

