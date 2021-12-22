Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 26,203 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.20% of Deckers Outdoor worth $127,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 318,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,309,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,492,000 after buying an additional 19,069 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,863,000 after buying an additional 182,913 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,719,000 after buying an additional 147,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DECK. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.42.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $350.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $276.70 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.21.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $180,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.