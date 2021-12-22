Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 449,059 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,059 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 10.57% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $128,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,421 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,906,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,207,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,363,000 after acquiring an additional 305,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,356,000 after acquiring an additional 280,564 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $62.86 and a twelve month high of $104.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.05.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.