Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 52,812 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.17% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $125,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 51.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.0% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 56,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.7% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 80,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SMG opened at $153.51 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMG. Raymond James reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

