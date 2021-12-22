Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 851.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.31% of Trade Desk worth $115,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after buying an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,030.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431,936 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,389 shares of company stock worth $32,995,056. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

TTD opened at $93.53 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 164.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.55.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

