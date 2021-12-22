Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,158 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.98% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $137,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,735,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,160,000 after buying an additional 188,452 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 110,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.08. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

