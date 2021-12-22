Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.43% of AvalonBay Communities worth $124,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 20.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,448,000 after purchasing an additional 61,654 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 29.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 291.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 83,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 32.4% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 716,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,619,000 after purchasing an additional 175,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 179,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.88.

AVB opened at $245.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.04. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.84 and a 12-month high of $250.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.