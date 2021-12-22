Bank of America Corp DE Buys 372,784 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,784 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.05% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $117,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $133,286,000 after acquiring an additional 628,881 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 41.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,749,732 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $105,491,000 after acquiring an additional 516,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,614 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 90,791 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth about $67,473,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.48. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.72.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.