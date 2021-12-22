Bank of America Corp DE Buys 397,171 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,171 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.25% of Prudential worth $122,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Prudential by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Prudential by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Prudential by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

