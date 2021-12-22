Bank of America Corp DE Buys 82,441 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 27.94% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $127,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $190.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $151.18 and a 12 month high of $201.24.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

