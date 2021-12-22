Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,854,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 448,165 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.89% of Lumen Technologies worth $133,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth $57,037,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,956,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,942 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

