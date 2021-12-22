Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $114,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 61.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 121.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $315.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.91. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.33 and a fifty-two week high of $323.03.

