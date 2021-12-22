Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,062,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,244 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of NetEase worth $122,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 25.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 243.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,610,000 after acquiring an additional 354,256 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 17.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 42.5% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC decreased their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.77. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

