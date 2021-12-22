Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,305 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,579 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.90% of Signature Bank worth $118,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Signature Bank by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.62.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $315.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.81 and its 200 day moving average is $275.00. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $131.15 and a fifty-two week high of $342.03.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

