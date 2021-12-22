Bank of America Corp DE Has $116.42 Million Stock Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526,914 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.57% of Cedar Fair worth $116,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 2.14.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

