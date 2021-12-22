Bank of America Corp DE Has $117.54 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,239,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 264,747 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.27% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $117,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,017,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,956,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,297,561,000 after acquiring an additional 559,574 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,428 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,110,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $617,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,989,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

CNQ opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.66.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

