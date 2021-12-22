Bank of America Corp DE Has $118.68 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,552,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 708,407 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.68% of AES worth $118,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AES by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,530,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,177,645,000 after purchasing an additional 516,234 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AES by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,133,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,150,576,000 after acquiring an additional 402,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,648,000 after acquiring an additional 279,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AES by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,410,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,849,000 after acquiring an additional 645,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

NYSE:AES opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

