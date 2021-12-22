Bank of America Corp DE Has $119.07 Million Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,421 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.36% of Chewy worth $119,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Chewy by 606.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 501,682 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chewy by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 661,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,696,000 after purchasing an additional 389,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chewy by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,740,000 after purchasing an additional 268,012 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chewy by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,755,000 after purchasing an additional 245,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Chewy by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,573,000 after purchasing an additional 232,204 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 270,322 shares of company stock valued at $16,955,414. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.81.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,761.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

