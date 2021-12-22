Bank of America Corp DE Has $119.19 Million Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,381 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.04% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $119,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7,872.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $191.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.72.

