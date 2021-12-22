Bank of America Corp DE Has $128.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 131.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,391,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789,344 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.04% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $128,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,455,000 after purchasing an additional 884,060 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,386,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,341,000 after purchasing an additional 718,815 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,453,000 after purchasing an additional 482,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 680,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,963,000 after purchasing an additional 367,291 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $87.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.49. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

