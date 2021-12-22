Bank of America Corp DE Has $141.37 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,113 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.56% of DTE Energy worth $141,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,772,000 after purchasing an additional 564,374 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,190,000 after buying an additional 546,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,458,000 after buying an additional 356,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,959,465,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,244,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DTE. Mizuho reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.