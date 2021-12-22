Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 1,572.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,713,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611,186 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 26.36% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $118,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEUS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 17,089.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 593,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,191,000 after buying an additional 589,914 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 37,702 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,058,000.

Shares of IEUS stock opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.30 and a one year high of $75.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96.

