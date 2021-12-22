Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,785 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.66% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $123,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 431,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 123.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 121,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $2,403,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $270,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 267,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,107,201 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $175.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

