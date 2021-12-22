Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 76,732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.54% of Northern Trust worth $129,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Amundi purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3,941.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after buying an additional 443,988 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,227,766,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 153.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,867,000 after buying an additional 355,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4,077.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,913,000 after buying an additional 353,826 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $117.79 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.16%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

