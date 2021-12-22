Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 10,539 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.39% of Equifax worth $113,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,539 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Equifax by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,398,000 after purchasing an additional 904,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Equifax by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after acquiring an additional 480,021 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,961,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,638,000 after acquiring an additional 191,758 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax stock opened at $280.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.60. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.68.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.