Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 134,577 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,156,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,577 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 12.50% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $129,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 567.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 236,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 200,903 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 572.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 91,367 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 163,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 32,870 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the period.

FUTY opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10.

