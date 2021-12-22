Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 180,625 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,194,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,625 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.53% of Ryanair worth $129,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 638.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on RYAAY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $94.68 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

