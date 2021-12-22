Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 455,692 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.26% of Southern Copper worth $130,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 548.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 14.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 49.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 36.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 29.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

