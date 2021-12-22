Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 5,910 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.25% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $140,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $93.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.99.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

