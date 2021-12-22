Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,655 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.41% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $113,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $217.49 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $219.57. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARE. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.