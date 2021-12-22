Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,287,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.83% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $114,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.24. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

