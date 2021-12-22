Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,077,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301,097 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Infosys worth $128,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Infosys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,558,000 after purchasing an additional 737,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,563 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

NYSE:INFY opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.