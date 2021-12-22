Bank of America Corp DE Sells 164,986 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 164,986 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.11% of Repligen worth $121,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Repligen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Repligen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,676,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total transaction of $729,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $267.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 127.42 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.91 and its 200 day moving average is $254.01. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.