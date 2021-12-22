Bank of America Corp DE Sells 38,497 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,497 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.99% of A. O. Smith worth $113,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 640,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $1,277,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $84.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.