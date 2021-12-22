Bank of America Corp DE Sells 60,531 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,056,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,531 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.77% of Arch Capital Group worth $119,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,349,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.53.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

