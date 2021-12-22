Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,582 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.17% of Diodes worth $113,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 120.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,665,000 after purchasing an additional 217,123 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,265,000 after acquiring an additional 166,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 96.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,134,000 after acquiring an additional 123,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,545,000 after acquiring an additional 110,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 86.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 213,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 99,196 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $133,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $2,735,384.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,697 shares of company stock worth $10,138,864. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes stock opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $66.61 and a one year high of $113.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.53 and its 200 day moving average is $91.47.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

