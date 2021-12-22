Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,942 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.80% of Avery Dennison worth $138,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $208.24 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $147.40 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.08.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

