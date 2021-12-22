Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.42 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $10.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.29. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMO. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

BMO stock opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $112.56.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

