Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Separately, Barclays cut Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.82. 882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,963. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.