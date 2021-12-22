Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.89

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and traded as high as $32.06. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $31.52, with a volume of 12,684 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

In related news, EVP Matt Mcneill acquired 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $344,498.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Seidman acquired 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $83,979.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,604 shares of company stock worth $670,931. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $513,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

